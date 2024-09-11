Insider Buying: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$121,040.00.

Sigmund Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sigmund Cornelius bought 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,718.75.

Parex Resources Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:PXT traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.33 and a 52 week high of C$28.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

