Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Acquires 55,579 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,619.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,924.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Sergio Traversa acquired 51,407 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $153,706.93.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

RLMD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 196,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,163. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

