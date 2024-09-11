Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,748,627 shares in the company, valued at $46,104,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $271.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

