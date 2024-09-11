Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $468,412.56.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36.
- On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of HCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 597,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,791. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 92,586 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,699,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
