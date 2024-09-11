Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 597,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,791. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 92,586 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,699,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.