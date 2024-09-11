Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 7,802 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45.

UTHR stock opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.50. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

