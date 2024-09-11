Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 30th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Get Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.