Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

