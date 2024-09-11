Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.83

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.83 and last traded at C$253.37, with a volume of 73433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$253.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$264.40.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$245.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$232.41. The firm has a market cap of C$45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 15.9993679 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

