Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.58

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 275698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

