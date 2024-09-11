Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

