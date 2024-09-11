Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.