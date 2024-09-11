InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

InterDigital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

IDCC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,349. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

