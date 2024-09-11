InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) PT Raised to $160.00

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.90. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

