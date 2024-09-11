Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.71 or 0.00015066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $161.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,400,034 coins and its circulating supply is 469,919,217 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

