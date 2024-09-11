Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 2.9%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $614.15 and last traded at $614.94. Approximately 177,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,320,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,069. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

