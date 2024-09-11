Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 5.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.47. 2,509,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,602,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,117. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

