Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.