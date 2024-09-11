Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Increased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

