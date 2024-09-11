Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.31 and a 200-day moving average of $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

