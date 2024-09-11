Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $452.73 and last traded at $452.93. Approximately 11,400,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,222,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.66.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
