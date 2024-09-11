Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $452.73 and last traded at $452.93. Approximately 11,400,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,222,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.66.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

