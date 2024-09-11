Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.63

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 28833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
