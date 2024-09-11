Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Stock Holdings Increased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

RSPU opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.