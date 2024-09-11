iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $117.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 40614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

