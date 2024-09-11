iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.93

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 733753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.05.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

