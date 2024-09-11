Irish Continental Group plc to Issue Dividend of €0.05 (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Up 4.5 %

ICGC stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 462 ($6.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.06).

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

