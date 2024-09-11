iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.57

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 490873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

