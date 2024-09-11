iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.16

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 85689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

