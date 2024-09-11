iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.16

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 85689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
