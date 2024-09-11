iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.16

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 85689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.