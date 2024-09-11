iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

