iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

