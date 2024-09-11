iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

