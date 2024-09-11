iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.