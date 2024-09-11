iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

