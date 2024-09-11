iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

