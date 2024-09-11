iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.86

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 141594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

