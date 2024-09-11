iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.0% of Fore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 722,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

