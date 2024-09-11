iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.
