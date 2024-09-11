iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.82

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $112.53, with a volume of 120665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

