iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.55

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 74678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

