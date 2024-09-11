iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 840,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,297 shares.The stock last traded at $110.27 and had previously closed at $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.