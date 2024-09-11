iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 840,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,297 shares.The stock last traded at $110.27 and had previously closed at $110.26.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.