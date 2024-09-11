iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

