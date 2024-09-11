iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.64. 17,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 41,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $421.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

