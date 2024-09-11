iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.82

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 274063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $899.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.