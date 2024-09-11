iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 101,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 124,300 shares.The stock last traded at $96.89 and had previously closed at $96.51.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.