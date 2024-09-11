iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 429,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 349,854 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $573.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

