Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 108,365 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $92,364.06.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

