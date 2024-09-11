Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $92,364.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

