JasmyCoin (JASMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.67 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $992.38 million and approximately $63.67 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

