JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $25.98 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.