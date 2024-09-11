Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $64.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 692,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

