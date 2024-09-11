John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.80

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.80 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 8727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

